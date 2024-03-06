Bulgaria sends first shipment of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine Wednesday, March 6, 2024 11:30:00 AM

The first shipment of armored personnel carriers promised by Bulgaria has already been sent to Ukraine, according to Bulgarian news agency BVT.

The first vehicle was loaded onto a flatbed rail car from the base of the Main Directorate of the Gendarmerie in Sofia and transported to the railway station in Novi Iskar.

This shipment primarily consists of interior ministry units dating back to the 1960s and 1970s, which were later assigned to the internal troops (now the gendarmerie) in the 1980s. Bulgarian MP Ivaylo Mirchev noted that this equipment had never been deployed and asserted that some of these APCs are technically unserviceable, having lain idle in storage for over 40 years.

Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev has pledged to supply Ukraine with more than 100 of these APCs. As per BVT's reporting, starting today, the equipment will be transported in sets of six units.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.