Canada to start production of Roshel armored vehicles in Ukraine

In a move poised to bolster both military capabilities and local manufacturing, Ukrainian Defense Industrial Company has inked a pivotal agreement with Canadian company Roshel. This partnership will localize the production of armored vehicles in Ukraine, expediting the delivery of crucial equipment to military units and stimulating the national economy, said Herman Smetanin, Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries.

"The Ukrainian defense sector is expanding its partnership horizons. The Canadian company's armored vehicles are already in use by Ukrainian forces. Bringing their production to Ukraine will not only speed up their deployment to combat units but also enhance the Ukrainian economy and provide local manufacturers access to advanced technologies," Smetanin stated. "This initiative symbolizes Ukraine's gradual integration into the defense-industrial base of the free world."

The venture will see Ukrainian facilities equipped with the necessary technical documentation and components for vehicle production.

Oleksiy Gulyak, the CEO, underscored that the blend of Western and Ukrainian armor solutions is set to become a strong bedrock for the nation’s Defense Forces.

Ukraine is also teaming up with Belgium’s Thales to produce counter-drone missiles, a collaboration aimed at strengthening both the defense sector and vital infrastructure protection.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has ordered a powerful radar system, the ControlMaster 200 (CM200), from Thales. This system is capable of detecting aerial threats up to 250 kilometers away and at altitudes reaching 24 kilometers.

