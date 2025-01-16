Captured Russian soldiers highlight superior North Korean military training Thursday, January 16, 2025 3:00:23 PM

Captured Russian soldiers have expressed concerns about the superior combat readiness of North Korean military units compared to Russian contract soldiers in the Kursk region, said senior officer of the 80th Independent Air Assault Brigade, Senior Sergeant Petro Haidashchuk, during a broadcast of Espresso TV.

According to Haidashchuk, his brigade has yet to capture any North Korean soldiers, but Russian POWs claim that North Korean military personnel were trained alongside them.

"Interestingly, the Russian captives report that the equipment, armament, and training of North Korean soldiers were significantly better than that of the Russian contract soldiers. The North Koreans' task, according to the captured occupiers, was exclusively assault operations, while the Russians were meant to secure the positions in case of success," Haidashchuk shared.

He further mentioned that Russian prisoners note they are kept separate from North Korean soldiers at training bases.

"The captured Russians explained they had no contact with the North Koreans. Firstly, due to the language barrier. Secondly, the North Koreans live, eat, and conduct their activities completely separately from the Russian occupiers. They have no joint operations, except for combat," explained Haidashchuk.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.