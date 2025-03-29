Casualties and damage reported after Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine Saturday, March 29, 2025 9:27:10 AM

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 29, Russian forces targeted Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a ballistic missile strike, hitting a densely populated residential area in the city center. According to the local Telegram channels, the strike occurred between buildings, with at least one direct hit reported.

Eyewitnesses confirmed the use of an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile, as cited by monitoring channels.

Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Head Oleksandr Vilkul stated that five people sustained "moderate" injuries following the attack on a tightly-knit urban area. Local news outlet "Na Chasi" reported that the injuries primarily resulted from glass shards.

Vilkul later updated the casualty count to six, noting that none of the injuries are severe.

An emergency response center is being established at a nearby school, where applications for financial and material assistance from the city will be collected.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation following the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, launching criminal proceedings for committing a war crime under Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The Head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported an increase in the number of injured to seven, including three hospitalized individuals. The injuries, assessed as moderate by medical professionals, include bruises, shrapnel wounds, and cuts.

According to the State Emergency Service, the attack damaged several residential high-rise buildings, a shop, a car wash, and an infrastructure facility. More than 20 vehicles were destroyed, and a passenger vehicle caught fire, which rescuers promptly extinguished.

Over 20 Russian drones attacked Dnipro on the evening of March 28.

The extensive recovery operations from this massive assault, which injured 21 individuals, continued throughout the night. The fire obliterated four private homes, damaging several high-rise buildings, an educational institution, a restaurant-hotel complex, an administrative building, warehouse facilities, garages, and dozens of cars.

