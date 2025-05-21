Central Russia grapples with widespread mobile internet outage amid drone attack Wednesday, May 21, 2025 12:00:13 PM

On May 21, massive mobile internet outages are being reported across Central Russia, affecting areas including Moscow and the surrounding region. According to monitoring services Downdetector and Sboi.rf, major telecom operators like MTS, T2, Megafon, and Beeline are experiencing service disruptions.

Residents from various regions such as Vladimir, Tula, Saransk, Arkhangelsk, Murmansk, and Lipetsk, as well as the Krasnodar Territory and Moscow's suburbs like Klin, Korolyov, Shchyolkovo, and Balashikha, have reported significant internet access issues. "Ostorozhno, Moscow" notes that Moscow Region has been without internet access since the early hours. Users across all major networks are complaining about the lack of mobile internet and inability to make calls. Beeline confirmed connectivity issues in the Moscow Region, citing non-operator-related causes, and Megafon also pointed to "external reasons" for the disruptions.

Popular services such as Telegram, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok have also faced access interruptions. According to monitoring data cited by Mash, the outages have impacted the electronic document signing service "Goskluch," the "Kontur" system, and the gaming platform Steam.

The Russian authorities linked internet shutdown in the Lipetsk Region to an attack by Ukrainian drones. "Once the situation allows, mobile internet access will be restored. Importantly, fixed internet and Wi-Fi connections are operating normally," stated the regional governor, Igor Artamonov.

Artamonov noted that air defense forces shot down 127 drones over various regions just last night and urged understanding of the restrictions. As of May 21's first half, a total of 159 Ukrainian UAVs have been downed over different parts of Russia, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident yesterday, websites of the Federal Tax Service, the product marking platform "Chestny Znak," and the "Goskluch" service went offline.

