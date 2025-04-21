Chaos takes over: Russian army slips from Kremlin's grasp amid corruption and internal strife Monday, April 21, 2025 12:00:38 PM

In a surprising twist, the once-disciplined Russian army appears to be unraveling under its own internal struggles, leaving President Vladimir Putin struggling to maintain control. Reports from within the Russian -segment of Telegram are sounding alarms: Putin is no longer in charge of his own military, with Russian commanders reportedly sabotaging any attempts to establish a cease-fire. The motive is clear: peace spells the end of the war, and simultaneously, the end of the lucrative revenue streams that commanders rely on, reports Ukrainian journalist and blogger Denis Kazansky.

The revelation from Russian war bloggers: a ceasefire threatens the income derived from the military. One channel, "Shadows of Russia," bluntly states that for many officers, the war is a lucrative "business model centered around extracting soldier payouts," intertwined with looting, selling humanitarian supplies, levying illegal fees, and extorting their own subordinates. The so-called "special military operation" has morphed into a wealth generator with cash flowing freely. Peace, on the other hand, threatens to dry up the financial influx and bring about accountability for past actions. According to these channels, the system "must have someone to devour."

Adding fuel to this chaotic fire, recent incidents have highlighted systemic corruption. Fresh reports emerged of the arrest of a battalion commander and a company commander from the 55th Motorized Infantry Brigade. They reportedly orchestrated a scheme to extort money from their soldiers, with former prisoners now turned administrators directly from prison to command.

Even Russian propagandists are conceded that peace poses a threat to these "pot-bellied" gangster commanders, who are not keen on ending hostilities. Such a conclusion could cut off their income streams, possibly laying the groundwork for criminal charges, all amidst a total lack of oversight.

The story of Commander Gudvin exemplifies Putin's inability or unwillingness to steer the ship. Ironically, these revelations come on the heels of Putin’s recent claims suggesting that Ukrainian forces do not follow President Zelensky. In reality, it is the Russian units that have gone rogue. The army has devolved into an unchecked entity rife with looters, racket operations, criminal plots, and overt sabotage of power.

