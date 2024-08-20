Chechen commander Alaudinov predicts imminent end to Ukrainian war, confirms capture of Kadyrov fighters Tuesday, August 20, 2024 3:58:53 PM

Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Main Military-Political Directorate and commander of the Ahmat special unit, Apti Alaudinov, commented on the ongoing situation in the Kursk region, stating that these events could drag on for several more months. Alaudinov, speaking to China's Phoenix TV, said he believes the situation will be resolved within the next few months.

According to Alaudinov, this timeframe also marks the potential end of Russia's so-called operation in Ukraine. Notably, back in February, Alaudinov had predicted that the conflict would last no longer than September 2024.

Over the past two weeks, Alaudinov has made at least six statements regarding the halt of Ukrainian forces' advancement in the Kursk region, with the first proclamation dating back to August 9. Nonetheless, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reported on August 19 that Ukrainian Armed Forces had gained control over 1,250 square kilometers of Russian territory and 92 settlements

"The situation on the front is fully under control. While we were absent, the enemy advanced into Russian territory. Since the arrival of Ahmat in this section, we have completely halted their progress. We've neutralized a significant number of enemies and their equipment, effectively stopping their advancement. Currently, we are neutralizing them within a containment circle," Alaudinov asserted.

The Chechen military leader acknowledged that Ukrainian Forces had managed to advance 10-12 kilometers into Russian territory, including both reconnaissance and combat units occupying some settlements. He added that the task now was to block and eliminate these forces.

"Our soldiers are the best in the world. There isn't a single place where our units have retreated; we only move forward and never back down," Alaudinov emphasized.

Alaudinov admitted that there were very few Chechen units in the Kursk region. "Chechen troops were almost non-existent here. The enemy passed through the large gaps between our strongholds," he explained. He also noted that reports of Chechen forces retreating were only spread by pro-Ukrainian channels.

“Are there prisoners?” asked a journalist from the Chinese channel. Alaudinov replied affirmatively. When pressed further about the capture of Chechen fighters by Ukrainian forces, he confirmed that five Chechen fighters were taken prisoner – three from frontline positions and two signal personnel.

On August 19, Alaudinov stated that Russian conscripts should be fighting in the Kursk region.

