Russian Kadyrov forces have allegedly robbed the "Megafon" mobile store in Glushkovo in the Kursk region. The footage was shared by the local Telegram channel "Typical Kursk," which referred to the men as "looters."

In the footage dated August 17, men in military uniforms, purportedly from the Chechen "Akhmat" battalion, can be seen entering the store through a window and then breaking the door with difficulty, using a fire extinguisher to finally manage it.

Over the next 30 minutes, the militants are seen smashing display windows and taking out various electronic items, including power supplies. They systematically dismantle display cases and carry off electronics for half an hour.

Additionally, the video shows the Chechen fighters grabbing phones from the shop shelves and tossing them out through the broken window.

Following the video's release, the Telegram channel "Romanov Light" posted, "Videos of two idiots are about to go viral. They have already been found. And they're screwed. Idiots exist everywhere. Including among us."

In response to the incident, Roman Alekhin, an advisor to the acting governor of the Kursk region, commented on the situation. Alekhin's remarks suggest that this is not the only known case of alleged looting by Russian military personnel: "You can send me personal information and photos if available, and we'll deal with the others. We will deal with them harshly! Every scumbag who wears the uniform of a Russian serviceman, takes an oath, and then steals or destroys the property of a Russian citizen, regardless of nationality, must answer under the laws of wartime! Because they not only stole, they disgraced the uniform of our fighters—our Russian military!"

Users on Russian military forums commented that 'Chechen fighters were rescuing smartphones from advancing Ukrainian forces.' The village of Glushkovo, situated just ten kilometers from the gray zone in the Kursk region.

