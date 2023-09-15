Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov reportedly in critical condition following unsuccessful kidney transplant Friday, September 15, 2023 6:50:04 PM

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, is facing severe health problems. He recently underwent a kidney transplant surgery which was unsuccessful, said Russian opposition politician and former State Duma MP Gennady Gudkov, citing high-ranking sources in Chechnya.

According to these sources, Kadyrov's problems were so serious that he required a kidney transplant. However, it appears that the operation did not go well as rejection occurred.

"I spoke to prominent Chechens and asked them if he is on drugs or if his health condition is really bad," Gudkov said in an interview with the Russian journalist, Yulia Latymina. "They say that, according to their information, his kidneys are indeed sick. There was even a kidney transplant surgery, which allegedly was not entirely successful, as some complications occurred, some swelling. His health is really bad."

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Andriy Yusov, confirmed to the news website Obozrevatel the information about the critical condition of the Head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

According to Yusov, Kadyrov is in coma.

"Yes, indeed, there is information that the war criminal Kadyrov is in a serious condition. His existing illnesses have worsened and led to this critical state," he said.

According to Yusov, the information about Kadyrov's critical condition has been confirmed by various sources.

"The information is confirmed from various sources in medical and political circles. It is not injuries. Other details need further clarification. He has been ill for a long time, and it concerns systemic health problems. But in the past few days, he has been in a critical condition," said the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

According to Obozrevatel’s sources , Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has been in a coma for several days. He was flown to Moscow for medical assistance, but doctors were unable to help him. As a result, Kadyrov was returned to Chechnya. Plans are being made to transport him for treatment abroad, most likely to the United Arab Emirates.

Rumors about sudden deterioration in Kadyrov's health started in Spring 2023. One of the indicators was the noticeable change in the his appearance: significant weight gain, swollen and unhealthy look. The kidney theory emerged immediately, with speculation that the problems were the result of poisoning.

Recently, according to sources, Kadyrov has been spending most of his time abroad, distancing himself from governing the republic.

