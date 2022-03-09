Chernobyl nuclear power plant disconnected from power grid due to fighting, Ukraine warns of ecological catastrophe Wednesday, March 9, 2022 11:20:00 AM

Ukraine’s transmission system operator Ukrenergo has disconnected the Chernobyl nuclear power plant from power grid due to the actions of the Russian troops occupying the plant, reported Ukrenergo’s the press service.

"As a result of the hostile actions of the Russian occupiers, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been completely disconnected from the power grid! Hostilities continue, which makes it impossible to do repair work and resume power supply," the statement reads.

Ukraine’s National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom said that there are about 20 thousand nuclear fuel assemblies at the plant. They require constant cooling, which is possible only if there is a power supply.

"If there isn’t, then the cooling fans will not work. As a result, the temperature in the holding pools will increase, causing the release of radioactive substances into the environment," Energoatom said.

In addition, ventilation system does not work at the facility because of damage to the high-voltage line.

"Because of the fighting, repair work is impossible. The city of Slavutych has also been disconnected from the power grid," Energoatom emphasized.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and its facilities, which were left without power supply, will be connected to backup diesel generators. But they will work only 48 hours, then the cooling system in the used nuclear waste storage will go off.

"I call on the entire international community to immediately demand a ceasefire from Russia and allow repair crews to resume electricity supply as soon as possible," Kuleba urged.

