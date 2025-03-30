Chilling allegations: body of American mercenary Russell Bentley's missing amid claims of Russian atrocities in Donetsk Sunday, March 30, 2025 1:00:03 PM

Pro-Russian activist Tatiana Montyan has revealed the chilling reason why the body of American Russell Bentley, allegedly tortured to death by Russian soldiers, has yet to be found in occupied Donetsk. Montyan made these explosive claims during an interview with Russia's "Nevskaya Studio,"

Pro-Russian militant and propagandist Russell Bentley, known as "Texas," who fought for the Russian forces against Ukraine since 2014, was reportedly killed in Donetsk last spring. The incident occurred when Russian soldiers mistook him for an American spy, capturing and brutally killing him. These individuals were arrested and are currently being tried under strict secrecy, yet Bentley's remains are still missing.

Montyan claims that authorities are deliberately avoiding the search for his body. According to her, Bentley was dumped into the shaft of a Donetsk mine, which Russian forces have allegedly used as a mass grave for their numerous victims. To keep the scale of these atrocities hidden, those in power have chosen to remain silent about this location.

"There is no progress on the murdered American's case. They [the accused] are being quietly tried but haven't disclosed where the body is. According to rumors in Donetsk, they haven't come forward because that shaft contains many other bodies. Revealing Bentley's whereabouts would expose the extent of the atrocities, which no one wants. So, the case has been classified — the whereabouts of the body remain unknown," Montyan explained.

She insisted that Bentley's murderers would face no consequences.

"They're saying nothing. They just want to serve their term and return to their so-called 'special military operation.' Essentially, nothing changes for them," she added.

Ukrainian blogger Denis Kazansky also weighed in on the situation.

"In Donetsk, there’s a memorial at the former shaft of mine No. 4/4-bis. During World War II, when the city was occupied by Nazi Germany, local residents executed by the Nazis were thrown into it. When I was in school, we were regularly taken to this memorial and museum, and taught about the Nazis' atrocities. Now, history is repeating itself in Donetsk. Russian soldiers are doing exactly what Nazi troops did 80 years ago, while claiming to fight fascism. They just chose a different mine for their deeds," Kazansky noted.

He expressed outrage at Montyan, accusing her of continuing to support the Russian army's brutal actions on occupied territories despite being well-aware of the atrocities committed.

