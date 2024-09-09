China and Russia to conduct North-Joint 2024 military exercises amid heightened strategic cooperation Monday, September 9, 2024 10:00:55 AM

In a significant display of military collaboration, China and Russia are set to conduct joint military exercises later this month named North-Joint 2024. The exercises will take place in the skies and in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, the Chinese Ministry of Defense announced Monday.

Naval and air forces from both countries will participate in these drills. According to the announcement, the objective of these exercises is "to deepen the level of strategic cooperation between Chinese and Russian forces and enhance their ability to jointly address security threats."

These drills are expected to occur off the Russian coast in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, involving naval and air forces from both nations. A joint maritime patrol is planned to cover "significant maritime areas of the Pacific Ocean".

Additionally, both nations plan to dispatch their fleets to the Pacific Ocean for joint patrolling duties. Moreover, Chinese troops are slated to participate in Russia's strategic OCEAN-2024 exercises.

Specific dates for these drills have not yet been disclosed.

Previously, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia will revise its nuclear doctrine based on an analysis of recent conflicts and what he described as the West's "escalatory trajectory" linked to the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, both Russia and China are deepening economic, diplomatic, and defense ties, declaring an "unlimited" partnership in contrast to the West. Notably, the two countries conducted joint naval and air exercises off the coast of China's port city of Zhanjiang in mid-July of this year.

NATO, the United States , and other nations have criticized China's leadership for supporting Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. In response, Beijing has urged the North Atlantic alliance "not to provoke confrontation" over its ties with Russia.

