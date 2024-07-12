China condemns NATO allegations of support for Russia in Ukraine war Friday, July 12, 2024 2:00:12 PM

China has sharply criticized the recent decision at the NATO summit in Washington, where Beijing was accused of assisting Russia's military campaign against Ukraine. The summit characterised China as a “decisive force” aiding Moscow’s aggressive action, according to Evropeyska Pravda.

The Chinese Mission to the European Union called on NATO to stop escalating the so-called "China threat" and provoking confrontation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accused the alliance of spreading "fabricated disinformation" about China. Beijing also urged NATO to refrain from meddling in Asia-Pacific affairs, arguing that the strengthening of NATO's military ties with countries neighbouring China undermines Beijing's vital interests and destabilises the region as a whole.

These statements come amid joint military exercises between China and Belarus, which had allowed its territory to be used as a staging ground for Russian troops invading Ukraine in 2022. Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that China's support for Russia's military campaign would not go without consequences for Beijing’s interests and reputation on the world stage.

Meanwhile, Hungary has also opposed the shift of NATO into an "anti-China bloc" aimed at countering Beijing. At the NATO summit, 23 heads of state signed an important document called the "Ukrainian Compact".

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.