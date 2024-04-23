China cuts key equipment shipments to Russia amid sanctions threat Tuesday, April 23, 2024 10:00:34 AM

China has drastically cut its direct shipments of equipment to Russia, including machinery, components, and electrical gear, in response to threats of new sanctions from Western countries, reports the Russian news agency RBC.

According to information from Chinese customs, in March this year, China's exports of these categories of goods to Russia plummeted by 15% compared with the same period last year, amounting to $2.9 billion. China's total exports to Russia also declined by 14.2% year-on-year. This downturn affects what is seen as a critically important export segment for Russia, given Moscow's inability to make such purchases from Western countries any longer.

Analysts note that Russia's share in China's exports has decreased by 25%, underscoring a significant deterioration in the trajectory of Chinese supplies specifically to Russia.

Experts link this shift in China's behavior to threats from Washington. In December last year, the United States announced the potential imposition of secondary sanctions targeting banks and financial institutions facilitating transactions for purchasing equipment for military-industrial purposes.

The news has sparked serious discussions among Russian experts and analysts, who are expressing concerns about potential implications for the Russian economy and its reliance on Chinese supplies.

