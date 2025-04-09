China denies military involvement in Ukraine amid reports of captured nationals Wednesday, April 9, 2025 11:00:09 AM

China has not deployed its military personnel to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia, and Beijing insists its citizens avoid getting involved in any hostilities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Wednesday, April 9. This response came amid reports of alleged Chinese mercenaries being captured by Ukrainian forces.

"The Chinese government has consistently urged its citizens to stay away from conflict zones, and to avoid involvement in any form, specifically abstaining from participating in military operations on either side," Lin Jian said during a briefing, answering a question from a Ukrainian journalist.

Lin Jian also noted that the Chinese government is investigating claims made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the capture of Chinese nationals in the Donetsk region.

On April 8, Zelensky reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces had captured two Chinese citizens fighting with Russian troops in the Donetsk region. He stated the captives possessed documents verifying their Chinese citizenship. Zelensky shared a video of the captives and claimed Kyiv had information about other Chinese citizens fighting in different Russian military units, though he did not provide details. The President directed Ukraine's Foreign Minister to "immediately contact Beijing".

The prospect of Chinese nationals involved in the Ukraine war raised concerns in the U.S. "China remains a key source of support for Russia in its war against Ukraine," said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. She highlighted that China supplies approximately 80% of dual-use products to Russia, which are utilized in conducting the war.

The Kremlin refused to comment on the report of Chinese captives. "I cannot comment on this information," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

