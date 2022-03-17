China promises to never attack Ukraine and provide economic support Thursday, March 17, 2022 1:00:00 PM

China will never attack Ukraine and will respect the path that Ukrainians choose, said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong at a meeting with the head of the military administration of the Lviv region, Maxim Kozitsky.

According to him, China, on the contrary, will help Ukraine, in particular in the economic direction.

"Each year, our country imports goods from all over the world worth more than $ 3 trillion. We are ready to help your development. In this situation, which you have now, we will act responsibly. We saw how great the unity of the Ukrainian people is, and this means its strength," Xianrong stressed.

He added that China will forever remain "a good force for Ukraine both economically and politically." Beijing will respect "the path that Ukrainians choose, because it is the sovereign right of every nation."

In turn, Kozytsky thanked the Chinese diplomat for China's humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

According to media reports, Russia has asked China to provide it with military equipment to support its invasion of Ukraine. China reportedly denied Russia's request for military assistance.

However, later the Western media reported that Russia asked its neighbor for ready-to-eat food for its military.

