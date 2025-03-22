China seeks role in Ukraine peacekeeping mission amid EU diplomatic talks Saturday, March 22, 2025 9:09:37 AM

Chinese diplomats have reportedly been probing European Union politicians about including Beijing in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, reports Die Welt, citing an unnamed EU diplomat. While the specifics of these conversations, referred to as "delicate," remain undisclosed, the interest shown by Chinese representatives underscores the complexity of geopolitical maneuvers amidst the ongoing conflict.

According to the source, Chinese diplomats approached EU representatives to discuss the possibility of involving China in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Beijing believes this initiative could potentially "shift Russia's position." The EU diplomat notes that the Chinese were eager to explore the feasibility of such a step and gauge Brussels' reaction to this potential involvement by China.

"Including China in the 'coalition of the willing' [for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine] could prompt Russia to reconsider and accept peacekeepers from China. However, the matter remains highly sensitive," EU diplomatic circles have stated. As noted by the media, an upcoming meeting concerning the 'coalition of the willing' on Ukraine, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, is slated for next Thursday in Paris. Previously, President Macron emphasized that Russia's refusal to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, a proposal supported by the US and Ukraine, indicates that "Russia is not seriously interested in peace," and that Russia’s nighttime drone and missile strikes on Ukraine serve as "further evidence of Moscow's lack of will towards peace."

The UK criticized President Putin's attempt to oppose peacekeepers in Ukraine. Ukrainian allies have been urged to ensure that the Russian Federation does not regain control, as it did post-2014. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has clarified the timing of Western troops’ arrival. Spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi stated that allies from the "coalition of the willing" are awaiting the end of the Russia-Ukraine war, after which substantial troop deployment will commence.

