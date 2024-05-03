China to open drone production plant in Russia Friday, May 3, 2024 11:00:06 AM

Chinese company Jitian Intelligent Equipment has announced its intention to build a drone manufacturing plant in Krasnodar, Russia. Preliminary reports suggest the facility will produce 20 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) per month, reports the Russian news outlets CNews.

The Chinese company reportedly plans to invest 40 million rubles ($436,200). Currently, Jitian Intelligent Equipment has only established a representative office in Krasnodar and is in the process of selecting a site for the factory.

Initially, the company will produce the Jtilep JT40 UAV, designed for agricultural use such as spraying fertilizers over crops. However, media reports highlight that the drones can also be deployed for surveillance of various facilities and patrol duties. Moreover, the Jtilep JT40 can carry payloads of up to 60 kg. The intended selling price for the drones is 2.9 million rubles ($31,624).

Scheduled for launch in 2024, this production facility will focus on drones for agricultural applications. Notably, some Russian regions, including Krasnodar and Stavropol Territories, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Voronezh, Lipetsk, and Tambov regions, are subject to flight restrictions for agrarian drones under 30 kg. The Russian Defense Ministry has extended these restrictions throughout 2024 within the so-called temporary airspace closure zones.

