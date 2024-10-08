Chinese companies limit raw material exports to Russian pharma amid sanctions Tuesday, October 8, 2024 2:43:00 PM

Amid a backdrop of international sanctions, Chinese companies are reportedly limiting shipments of raw materials to Russian pharmaceutical manufacturers. This development comes as a result of the latest restrictions that target specific trade codes related to intermediates, assets, and reagents now barred from entering Russia. The information was shared by Alexander Semenov, president of the Russian pharmaceutical company Aktivny Komponent, during remarks at the BIOTECH-PROM 2024 forum, according to the Russian business daily Kommersant.

Semenov warned that the situation is expected to worsen, explaining that Chinese suppliers have started implementing "restrictions on certain items." Furthermore, he emphasized the need for the Russian government to establish "clear and long-term" preferences for domestic producers of these substances. Without these measures, Russia is unlikely to achieve a fully integrated pharmaceutical industry, wherein all components of a drug are manufactured domestically.

In related news, it has been reported that several regions in Russia are experiencing shortages of the essential HIV medication dolutegravir. Produced by British company GlaxoSmithKline under the brand name Tivicay, the drug is patented until 2029. Disruptions began following the cancellation of two contracts for its supply to Russian regions in July 2024, resulting in supply chain issues.

Earlier this year, nearly 80% of surveyed Russian doctors highlighted shortages of various medications in the country, amounting to over 400 drugs in total. Notably, 74 of these drugs are listed as essential and lifesaving medications.

