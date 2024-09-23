Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Zeekr to disable software on EVs exported to Russia without authorization Monday, September 23, 2024 1:00:15 PM

In a move to counteract unauthorized exports, the top Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer in Russia, Zeekr, will start blocking the software of models that were intended for the domestic Chinese market, as reported by The Moscow Times. The cars in question were exported without the company's consent. An industry insider revealed that such vehicles could constitute up to a third of Zeekr's market in Russia.

Zeekr had notified its partners back in June about its plans to remotely disable multimedia functions in "grey market" EVs originally meant for China. According to sources, these vehicles will be unable to charge, experience reduced engine power, and eventually fail to start after stopping.

The dashboard will display a Chinese message stating that the vehicle is outside its intended operation zone, leading to functionality restrictions. Owners can resolve the issue by contacting a dealer or pressing a button to request an unlock. However, dealerships have been warned that the only way to fully restore the car's functionality is to send it back to China.

Despite this, local experts hope that hackers will find a way to bypass Zeekr's software protections, similar to past exploits involving other Chinese brands and premium Western marques like BMW and Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Vedomosti has reported that Russian car dealers are facing significant challenges due to the partial monopolization of the market by Chinese brands. These brands are imposing their conditions and pricing in the absence of strong competition, forcing some Russian dealerships to operate at a loss.

