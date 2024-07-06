Chinese troops arrive in Belarus for joint anti-terror exercises amid tensions with Ukraine Saturday, July 6, 2024 11:00:00 AM

A group of Chinese military personnel has arrived in Belarus, though the exact number remains undisclosed. According to the Belarusian Ministry of Defence, the Chinese soldiers will participate in joint anti-terror exercises to be held from 8 to 19 July. The exercises aim to achieve "coordination between Belarusian and Chinese units." The arrival of the Chinese military is intended to lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese military training cooperation.

Meanwhile, Beijing continues to deny providing any military assistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine. At the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops entered Ukraine, also advancing from Belarusian territory, which was used to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

In early January this year, reports emerged that four aircraft from China landed at Minsk airport carrying unspecified military cargo. Previously, we reported that the Belarusian army had begun a "snap readiness check" on the border with Ukraine. Earlier, Belarusian dictator Lukashenko accused Ukraine of "amassing troops" on the Belarusian border and "preparing for infiltration" into Belarus.

