Clashes in Kursk region: Russian forces struggle to counter Ukrainian pincer movement

According to Russian military sources, Ukrainian Forces (AFU) have captured the southern part of Martynovka, securing their position and pushing forward to initiate combat in the neighboring village of Mikhaylovka. Russian forces anticipate a potential encirclement attempt near Sudzha by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

Russian Forces claim to have regained some ground following initial territory losses. Statements from the Russian side suggest that Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups (DRG) and dozens of Ukrainian vehicles have been destroyed. The news outlet Mash reports ongoing skirmishes and territorial recoveries by Russian troops.

"An attempted breakthrough by a Ukrainian DRG supported by at least four tanks near Belgorod's Kolotilovka is currently being met with fierce resistance. Evacuation orders are active in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. Similarly, a Ukrainian DRG attack on the western side of the Glushkovo District was repelled in just a few hours. August 11 marked a record day for the destruction of NATO equipment on a single section of the battlefront," the message emphasized.

Russian reinforcements are being mobilized, while Ukrainian forces reportedly struggle to maintain momentum and face logistics challenges, including fuel and ammunition shortages. Abandonment of equipment has been noted more frequently, according to multiple reports.

The "Two Majors" Telegram channel cites evacuation moves in the Belgorod Region's Krasnoyaruzhsky District and tank-led assaults on Russian defenses in the Kolotilovka area.

"Border guards and the armed forces are currently engaged in combat, with enemy attempts to breach our defense lines ongoing. Artillery duels and tank exchanges are intensifying in the Kolotilovka area," the channel reports.

Russian war journalist Yury Podolyaka mentions the AFU consolidation in Martynovka and initiation of battles in Mikhaylovka. He stresses the continued development of a 'pincer movement' around Sudzha.

"Efforts to expand northern and southern grips around Sudzha continue. Ukrainian forces have been probing positions in multiple surrounding villages with intent to close the encirclement. A significant advance was noted in Cherkasskoye Porochnoye and Russkoye Porochnoye, switching crucial road junctions to Ukrainian control," said Podolyaka. He also detailed ongoing efforts and counterattacks around Gordeevka, Uspenka, and Viktorovka.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian officer under a call sign “Alex” reports on his Telegram channel "Officer+" that there is increased Russian resistance and Ukrainian losses.

"The enemy is regrouping and causing losses to our forces in both manpower and equipment. However, our collective morale remains high. Shouts of 'Send me to Kursk!' echo amongst troops eager for decisive victories," Alex noted.

