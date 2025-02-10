Coal crisis sparks protests in Russia's Kuzbass region Monday, February 10, 2025 11:00:53 AM

A coal crisis within Russia, largely sparked by the ongoing war with Ukraine, has prompted some of the first significant protests.

The protests flared in the Kuzbass region of Kemerovo, driven by a mix of war-induced shortages, sanctions, and economic decline. For the first time, residents have taken to the streets, openly addressing President Putin in a call for answers, according to the news outlet Agentsvo.

This past Sunday, dozens of Kemerovo residents gathered, frustrated by the stark decline in coal quality offered under regional subsidies. Previously, they had access to high-grade coal, but now they are left with ineffective dust that neither burns nor provides heat. Quality coal is being exported to China, leaving Russia with only low-grade remnants.

"Our high-grade coal was taken; we're left with earth that burns without providing heat. We'd freeze! Why is the governor silent? Why is the area left without coal?" declared one protester in a video address to Putin.

The coal crisis in Russia is a result of not only Western sanctions but also China's recent decision to impose tariffs on Russian coal. Amid plummeting global fuel prices, revenue for coal companies has dropped 20%, wiping out profits. As a result, leading firms are abandoning quality coal production, forcing people to either freeze or heat with an unusable coal-dust mix.

Sanctions from the U.S., EU, and UK have dealt a severe blow to the sector. Since spring 2024, major coal companies, including SUEK, Kuzbassrazrezugol, and Russian Coal, are facing restrictions. This has led to overflowing coal depots and shutting operations, leaving hundreds of thousands of miners out of work.

Governor Ilya Seredyuk attempts to defend the situation, citing "challenges" in the coal industry, but residents are fed up with deception. Authorities announced in January that subsidized coal would now be of lower quality. Protests have made it clear that Russians are no longer willing to silently endure economic devastation and blatant government theft.

"The coal companies cannot continue to offer discounts; otherwise, they can't pay wages or taxes," acknowledged the governor. But this answer does not satisfy the residents. They demand accountability for those responsible for impoverishing Kuzbass.

Previously, Russian residents tried to address the issue online, signing a Change.org petition, but now they're taking their grievances to the streets. This marks one of the first open protests against the economic fallout of the war, and if the crisis deepens, such demonstrations could spread across Russia. As the Kremlin pours trillions into the war, ordinary Russians shiver and plead for help from a government that has long betrayed them.

