Command shakeup: Lt. Gen. Alexander Sanchik takes helm of Russia's 'South' forces amid frontline Challenges Tuesday, November 26, 2024 10:47:22 AM

In a development unfolding from Russia, Lieutenant General Alexander Sanchik has been named as the acting commander of the 'South' military group.

This appointment follows the dismissal of General Gennady Anashkin, who had held the position since May 2024.

According to Russia's news agency RBC, this decision aligns with a scheduled rotation. However, military correspondents suggest that the leadership change could stem from challenges on the Siversk front and Anashkin's reluctance to report the situation accurately to higher-ups. Currently, the 'South' group is advancing toward the city of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.

Adding to the narrative, early November saw U.S. military analysts bring up criticisms from Russian war correspondents regarding a failed assault near Belohorivka. Reports indicated that Russian forces were unable to execute a frontal attack, leading to significant losses in personnel and equipment. Propagandists have further alleged that the military command is overstating successes, delivering "glossy reports" and maps detailing their front-line actions.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.