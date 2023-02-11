Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny: Ukrainian Forces have regained control of some previously lost positions in Donbas Saturday, February 11, 2023 12:30:03 PM

The Ukrainian military managed to recapture previously lost positions in certain areas of the front in the Donetsk region and gained a foothold there, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny during a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley.

Zaluzhny said that the situation in the Donetsk direction remains the most difficult. The Russians conduct up to 50 attacks every day there.

"Fierce fighting continues in the area of Vuhledar and Marinka. We are on the defensive. In some parts of the front, we managed to restore previously lost positions and gain a foothold there. Despite the constant pressure of the enemy, we continue to keep Bakhmut under control and take measures to stabilize the front line around this city," Zaluzhny emphasized.

At the same time, he pointed out that the key to the successful actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield is an effective work of artillery against the enemy’s troops. And this requires the proper number of weapons and ammunition.

Zaluzhny thanked Milley for understanding the needs of Ukrainian Forces in resisting the Russian invasion, as well as his personal contribution to Ukraine’s victory and the unwavering support for Ukraine.

