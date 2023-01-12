Commander of Russian Ground Forces arrives in Belarus Thursday, January 12, 2023 10:00:44 AM

On January 12, a delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry headed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, Army General Oleg Salyukov, arrived in Belarus, reported the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

Salyukov and members of the delegation "inspected military units and subdivisions of the Russian contingent of the regional grouping of troops (forces)" at the training grounds in Belarus.

In addition, they inspected "the quality of combat coordination and assessed readiness of Russian units to perform designated tasks."

From January 16 to February 1, Belarus and Russia will conduct joined aviation drills.

More trains carrying Russian military equipment have arrived in Belarus recently.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.