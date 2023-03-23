Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces: soon we will take advantage of situation in Bakhmut Thursday, March 23, 2023 4:00:03 PM

The Russians are trying to capture the city of Bakhmut at all cost, regardless of the losses in infantry and equipment, said the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, Russia is using the Wagner mercenaries as its main force in Bakhmut.

"Sparing nothing, they are losing considerable strength and running out of steam. Very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we once did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupyansk," Syrskyi said.

The general added that under the continuous fire of artillery, enemy aviation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrate superhuman steadfastness, courage and bravery.

Units of the Ukrainian 93rd, 10th, 57th and 5th brigades are now fighting against the Russian troops in the east of Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.