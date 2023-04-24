Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces : Ukrainian troops defend and counterattack in Bakhmut Monday, April 24, 2023 3:06:01 PM

Ukrainian troops are actively counterattacking in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, said the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces,Colonel General, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Syrskyi visited the Ukrainian military came to the Ukrainian positions in Lyman and Bakhmut to meet with the commanders and analyze the situation on the ground.

According to him, the Russians made a number of unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses in the direction of Lyman, as a result of which they suffered significant losses and were forced to regroup.

Syrskyi said that the situation remains tense in Bakhmut. Heavy fighting continues. The Russians made several unsuccessful attempts to advance in some suburban areas.

"However, the enemy does not abandon the goal of encircling Bakhmut and uses all possible forces and means for this, up to the total destruction of the city. Our fighters are not only performing defensive actions in Bakhmut, but also actively counterattacking," the General said.

Syrskyi added that the defense of Bakhmut gave Ukraine the opportunity to hold back the Russian offensive for several months, prevent the Russians from increasing the front, destroy Russia’s best units and gain time.

