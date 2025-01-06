Conflicting reports emerge as Russia claims control of Kurakhove Monday, January 6, 2025 8:36:39 AM

In a statement issued on January 6, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that Ukraine has lost 80% of its forces deployed to defend Kurakhove. The Russian forces have already pledged to ramp up the pace of their takeover across the entire region.

The town of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region is reportedly under full control of Russian forces. The ministry’s press service emphasized that this is one of the largest populated areas in the southwestern part of Donbas. According to Russian authorities, Ukraine transformed the town into a "strong fortified district with a developed network of permanent firing points and underground communications," with a reservoir covering the northern approach.

Russia's Ministry of Defense claims that Ukraine concentrated 26 battalions with over 15,000 troops to hold Kurakhove, allegedly losing 80% of their personnel. The press service noted that Russian forces have now reached operational space, which will enable them to boost the pace of capturing the entire Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command has not reported the loss of Kurakhove. In the morning briefing, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that 27 attacks near Kurakhove were repelled.

Fighting occurred in the areas of Slavianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove, and Dachne. According to Deep State, as of January 5, most of Kurakhove had been captured, with only the outskirts remaining under Ukrainian control. On the same day, Ukrainian service member "Mouchnoy" reported that Russian forces managed to push through the western part of Kurakhove and raised their flag near the outskirts of the industrial zone. Additionally, the Russians completed stabilization measures to the south of the town. "The enemy is now fortifying its positions and preparing for counterattacks towards Dachne," "Mouchnoy" remarked, describing the front-line situation as extremely dire.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.