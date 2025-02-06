Conflicting reports emerge as Ukrainian troops advance in Russia's Kursk region Thursday, February 6, 2025 2:24:47 PM

Ukrainian forces have reportedly captured a settlement in the Kursk region, as claims and counterclaims flood in from both sides.

Russia's Ministry of Defense insists that all Ukrainian attacks have been repelled and that all settlements remain under Russian control.

Meanwhile, Chechen 'Kadyrovtsy' fighters asserted they missed out on battle opportunities because Ukrainian forces moved in a different direction.

On the morning of February 6, Russian media started circulating reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces commenced an advance in the Kursk region with a column of military equipment. Reports have since emerged that Ukrainian forces have captured one of the settlements. A Ukrainian Lieutenant with the call sign "Alex" confirmed in his Telegram channel "Officer+" that Ukrainian Defense Forces are making progress in the Kursk region.

According to the Russian Telegram channel "Military Informant," Ukraine's push is heading towards the village of Ulanok, south of Sudzha, along the 38K-028 road near the village of Cherkasskaya Konopelka. The Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, the 'Kadyrovtsy' (Kadyrov fighters) have claimed that Ukrainian forces shifted direction because they realized there was "nothing to gain" at their position and moved to their neighbors on the left flank.

Notably, as of February 6, it was reported that a column of around 400 Ukrainian troops with NATO equipment began a counteroffensive from the Sudzha district towards the Belovsky district. Part of the column, according to Russian media, was destroyed near the village of Ulanok.

