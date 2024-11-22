Congressman McCaul warns U.S. against complacency amid Russia-Ukraine war Friday, November 22, 2024 12:21:00 PM

Republican Congressman Michael McCaul stressed that the United States cannot afford to let Russia win the ongoing war in Ukraone. The outcome of this conflict, according to McCaul, who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, will invariably shape future events in Europe and around the world.

Speaking during a panel discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington, McCaul emphasized that China's eyes are keenly fixated on Moscow's maneuvers.

A perceived weakness in Washington could embolden Beijing to act aggressively in the Indo-Pacific region. The congressman is vocally backing President Biden’s decision to expedite remaining military aid to Ukraine from a package approved by the House of Representatives in spring 2024. Furthermore, McCaul praised the White House’s move to lift the restriction on Ukraine from using American long-range missiles to target deep within Russian territory.

However, future National Security Advisor Michael Waltz warns that such measures could lead to an "escalatory ladder." McCaul noted that allocating new military aid to Ukraine will be a primary agenda item in Congress by early 2025, although securing votes for new assistance might prove challenging. Former President Trump has frequently criticized the Biden administration for providing free military aid to Ukraine.

McCaul hinted that future military support to Ukraine may be delivered through a lend-lease model, likened to U.S. aid to Britain during World War II, requiring repayment.

A staunch advocate for ensuring the Kremlin is held accountable for its aggression in Ukraine, McCaul endured pressure from fellow party members for his unwavering support of Ukraine. Additionally, McCaul has opted to step down from his role as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

