Construction of a military port in the Abkhazian town of Ochamchira is nearly complete. The Russian military plans to use this facility to station its warships in occupied Georgian territory, as confirmed by aerial surveillance footage aired by Georgian channel TV Pirveli.

The footage, shared by the TV channel on its Facebook page, shows significant activity and ongoing construction at the site. A newly built structure is visible, likely intended to accommodate personnel who will operate the Russian military installation in the occupied Georgian territory.

Moscow has announced the timely completion of the port's construction, which was initiated by the separatist authorities of Abkhazia in 2023.

According to media reports, Moscow's objective is to expedite the deployment of Russian warships to the port. There are concerns on the Georgian side that this move could potentially drag the country into conflict, as the presence of Russian ships there would legally make the port a valid target for Ukrainian maritime drones and missiles.

Nukri Nodia, leader of the "For Abkhazia" movement, called on the Georgian government to engage with international partners.

"The restoration of the port is underway, and it could undoubtedly be used in the war against Ukraine. Furthermore, it may become a target for Ukrainian forces. This process aims to destabilize the region, and our government must involve all international partners," states Nodia.

The ruling party in Georgia, "Georgian Dream," has merely stated its inability to act in the temporarily occupied territories.

Abkhazia unilaterally declared independence from Georgia in 1992, a move that occurred amidst substantial military backing from Russia and led to an outright conflict with Tbilisi. Following the short five-day war between Russia and Georgia in 2008, the Kremlin recognized the region's "independence," despite the majority of the international community continuing to acknowledge Georgia's sovereignty over Abkhazia.

Ochamchira is located along the Black Sea coastline. On January 26, 2009, the Russian Naval Command announced plans to establish a naval base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Port of Ochamchira.

