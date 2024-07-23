Crimea hit by massive nighttime drone attack Tuesday, July 23, 2024 9:43:09 AM

In the occupied city of Kerch, explosions were reportedly heard, causing local authorities to respond to what they claimed was a drone attack. However, conflicting reports have emerged, suggesting that Russian air defense was firing toward Kuban. This information comes from the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind". "Russian air defense fired from Mount Mithridates in the direction of Kuban, according to subscribers. Did Kuban attack Crimea?" reported the Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

Explosions were also reportedly heard in Dzhankoy. Vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily halted but resumed at 8 a.m., local publics noted. The air raid sirens sounded as explosions were already being heard in Kerch.

Later, the "Crimean Wind" Telegram channel reported a potential incident at the Port Kavkaz. Unconfirmed reports suggest a railway ferry explosion. Port Kavkaz is the fifth-largest in cargo turnover in the Russian Federation and the second in the Black Sea-Azov basin. The port is located on Cape Chushka in the Kerch Strait and is territorially part of Krasnodar Krai.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, "Anti-aircraft systems shot down 25 Ukrainian drones overnight, 21 of them over Crimea and the Black Sea region," the Russian authorities said. Additionally, the Russia installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, stated that "in Sevastopol, air defense and electronic warfare units repelled a drone attack. Preliminary reports indicate that more than 15 drones were shot down over the northern area and Fiolent. According to him, drone debris landed on residential houses in the suburbs, but no objects in Sevastopol "were damaged."

Mount Mithridates is one of the most famous mountain peaks in Crimea, located in central Kerch and known for its ancient Greek city ruins of Panticapaeum, the War Glory Memorial, and a viewpoint overlooking the Kerch Strait. Recently, Russian air defense systems have been installed there. Previously, the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) discussed whether the Magura V5 naval drones could destroy the Crimean Bridge. In theory, it is possible, said Yevgeny Yerin, a representative of the GUR, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are unlikely to use only one type of weapon. According to him, a more comprehensive operation involving multiple types of weaponry would likely be employed.

