Critical phase in Selydove: Ukrainian Forces face intensified Russian assaults in Donetsk region Monday, October 21, 2024 1:00:10 PM

In a pivotal development in the fight for Selidove, Lieutenant "Alex" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the battle has entered a critical new phase, presenting significant challenges for the Ukrainian Forces. Ukrainian Military correspondent Bohdan Miroshnikov speculates that the Russian forces' objectives might be the settlement of Vyshneve or a high-rise area within Selydove itself. Russian infantry assaults on Selydove in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region have been confirmed, with the General Staff of Ukraine acknowledging over 45 attacks in the direction.

"Active assaults on Selydove from the east are ongoing, infantry is relentlessly pushing, this isn’t just another attack; they aim to incrementally develop success through the center and flank approaches," says Lieutenant "Alex" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He reported that throughout the night, Russian infantry attempted to advance and consolidate around Selydove.

"With drones, we managed to neutralize several a$$holes and 2 buggies, but it's safe to say that a new, more challenging phase of the city's battles has commenced," said Lieutenant Alex, reiterating the gravity of the situation. Military correspondent and analyst Bohdan Miroshnikov discussed the Russian attacks on Selidove, noting that the enemy has moved to the "final" stage of encircling the city. He perceives the aim as converging strikes to completely enclose the city, with mobile units targeting the flanks while "cannon fodder infantry" assaults the front.

Miroshnikov suggests the Russian target could be Vyshneve or the northern high-rise projects near another vital road. This tactic has been used in Bakhmut, Ocheretyne, Novohrodivka, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk. He noted similar methods result in varying outcomes, citing the stalled situational developments in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, contrasting with the lack of success seen in previous campaigns like Novohrodivka/Ocheretyne, leading to fierce clashes for over two months now.

Current maps from DeepState illustrate Russian encirclement moves around Selydove. The General Staff of Ukraine confirms continued intensive attacks along the Pokrovske axis: 45 offensive assault actions in the past day, encompassing towns like Selidove, Luch, Mykhailivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Novotroitske, and Sukhyi Yar. Ukrainian Forces have repelled 41 attacks, with four engagements ongoing.

As reported by the General Staff, Russian losses amounted to around 490 dead and wounded, including 257 irretrievable. Among the destroyed equipment were one tank, nine APCs, four vehicles, two BMPs, and three buggies, while two tanks, three APCs, four vehicles, two enemy guns, and one motorcycle sustained damage.

This comes amid reports about Russian Armed Forces occupying the village of Zhelanne Druhe on the Kurakhove axis in Donetsk Oblast, with advances made near an additional four settlements.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.