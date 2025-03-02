Czech citizens make history by funding Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine Sunday, March 2, 2025 11:53:54 AM

Citizens of the Czech Republic have banded together to fund a military helicopter for Ukraine. Through the volunteer initiative "Darek pro Putina" ("A Gift for Putin"), Czechs raised an impressive €2.8 million to purchase a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate. This marks the first instance globally where citizens of a nation have united to provide such military support to Ukraine.

“Done.The Czech Republic has become the first country in the world whose citizens have pledged to buy a military helicopter for Ukraine. We have raised more and will use this money to transport a Black Hawk UH-60 to Ukraine. We will tell you everything else at a press conference on Thursday. Hats off!” the post reads.

The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, commonly known as the "Black Hawk," is an American tactical transport helicopter. Initially deployed to replace the iconic "Hueys" (Bell UH-1) of the Vietnam War era, it is designed for troop transport, hauling large cargo, and medical evacuations. Production takes place in Connecticut. Previously, the "Darek pro Putina" initiative raised more than $4 million for the development of Viktor mobile anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukrainian forces.

