Czech Defense Minister: EU to fund Czech ammunition for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets Tuesday, August 20, 2024 9:59:00 AM

A portion of the income from Russia's frozen assets in the European Union will be directed towards procuring and supplying Czech ammunition for Ukraine, said Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová. She shared the update on social media platform X, noting that the decision was made by the European Union.

“This is yet another proof of the trust our allies have in the Czech Republic and our ammunition initiative,” Černochová stated.

Černochová highlighted that this will enable the Czech Republic to acquire hundreds of thousands of large-caliber rounds essential for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). She emphasized that this unique opportunity allows for supporting Ukraine by using Russian funds while preserving the EU member states’ public finances.

The Czech initiative to procure shells for the AFU aims to supply Ukraine with 800,000 shells, 300,000 of which are of Soviet design. However, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala noted that this initiative could provide up to 1.5 million artillery rounds by the end of 2024.

Earlier reports indicated that Ukraine received the first shipment of ammunition under the Czech initiative on June 25. Fiala assured that his country is doing everything within its capacity to aid Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.