Czech Foreign Minister call for U.S. engagement in EU security and closer ties with Ukraine Wednesday, March 5, 2025 4:00:22 PM

Jan Lipavský, the Czech Republic's Foreign Minister, emphasized the necessity for Europe to involve the United States in security discussions and to help pave the way for closer ties with Ukraine following the cessation of American military aid to Kyiv.

The Czech government has initiated plans to increase defense spending from approximately 2% of its GDP in 2024 to 3% in the coming years, according to Reuters.

Since last year, the Czech Republic has led a campaign to gather ammunition for Ukraine. Lipavský noted that this initiative has secured supplies for the coming months and aims to obtain additional funding from donor countries.

The European Commission has proposed lending up to €150 billion to provide loans to European Union governments as part of a rearmament plan spurred by Russia's war in Ukraine and the growing concern that Europe can no longer rely on U.S. protection.

Lipavský praised this package, stating it would provide a strong foundation for the upcoming EU leaders' summit on March 6, where Ukraine and security issues will be on the agenda.

"We also need to continue engaging with the U.S. in European security debates, and we must find a way to possibly bring Ukraine and the US closer. We mustn't write off the U.S., absolutely not. But this is the reality, and we need to do what we can," Lipavský said.

Previously, David Sanger from The New York Times pointed out that while Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's announcement of a return to peace talks and a mineral acquisition agreement, Trump maintained his embargo on further arms supplies or significant assistance to Ukraine.

