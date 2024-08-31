Czech Foreign Minister: no restrictions on Ukraine’s use of our weapons Saturday, August 31, 2024 10:48:03 AM

August 31, 2024, PRAGUE – Czech Republic's Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavský, announced that the country has no restrictions on Ukraine's use of military equipment provided by Czechia, while acknowledging some allies' different stances.

Speaking on Saturday at the Globsec security conference in Prague, Lipavský highlighted that Czechia imposes no limitations on how Ukraine can utilize the weapons it receives.

"On the other hand, let's be honest: the most advanced weapon systems with long-range capabilities or those that place suppliers in certain strategic dilemmas are not originating from Czechia," he stated.

Lipavský referred to long-range ATAMCS missiles provided by the U.S. and German Taurus missiles, which Berlin has so far refused to supply.

"I believe Ukraine should have the ability to use these systems, but I'll leave that to the discretion of our allies. I never criticize these countries. They are dealing with questions we can't even pose," Lipavský commented.

He also emphasized Ukraine's right to defend itself from aggression.

"It's better if a plane with a missile or bomb never takes off rather than trying to shoot down a plane or missile already en route to its target. Russia has no right to attack Ukraine. This is plain Russian imperialism. We must stop it at the root," Lipavský concluded.

Previously, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stressed that EU nations should lift restrictions on the weapons provided to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also mentioned that Kyiv hopes to gain partner consent to use long-range missiles on targets within Russia and receive such capabilities in a timely manner.

Following an informal meeting in Brussels, defense ministers determined that related decisions would be made at the national level.

