Czech President Pavel: Ukraine-Russia peace talks likely to result in compromise over full justice Friday, August 23, 2024 2:55:18 PM

Czech President Petr Pavel has expressed doubts about the possibility of achieving a fully just peace in Ukraine. In an interview with Novinky, Pavel stated that while a complete restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and demands for reparations from Russia may be ideal, they seem unlikely. Instead, he suggested that peace talks could result in a compromise.

Pavel pointed out that an all-or-nothing approach, which includes the return of Crimea and war damages, may be more of an illusion. He warned that the reality might see Russia maintaining control over parts of Ukrainian territory for a long time.

The Czech President emphasized that democratic nations would have to respect any agreement reached between Russia and Ukraine, though they shouldn't recognize border changes established through aggression. He added that Czechia and other Western countries are keen for Ukraine to reclaim as much of its land as possible.

However, Pavel cautioned that Russia's substantial resources could enable it to sustain the war for an extended period, making a compromise to end the conflict more probable.

To prevent Russia from using a break in hostilities to gear up for a renewed attack, Pavel suggested that Ukraine should aim to join the EU and NATO immediately after a peace agreement is signed.

According to Pavel, Ukraine might be able to join NATO even without full control over all of its territory, similar to Germany's entry into the alliance in 1955.

Earlier it was reported that, Czechia will channel a portion of revenues from frozen Russian assets towards purchasing ammunition for Ukraine's defense as part of the EU's strategic support.

