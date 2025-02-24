Czech President Pavel warns of Russia's intent to erase Ukraine, calls for just peace Monday, February 24, 2025 11:04:29 PM

Czech President Petr Pavel issued a strong warning during the "Support Ukraine" plenary session, stating that Russia's ultimate ambition regarding Ukraine is to obliterate the nation entirely.

"This long-lasting aggression, now in its third year, clearly aims to eradicate Ukraine from the world map," said Pavel. "I want to highlight the resilience of the Ukrainian people, who deserve not only our aid but also our admiration."

Pavel emphasized that any peace agreements must be acceptable to Ukraine and reached with its direct involvement. He stressed the importance of negotiations beginning with clear acknowledgment of who is the aggressor and who is the victim.

"A peace built on the humiliation of the victim, rewarding Russia for its aggression, would be neither a true peace nor would it reflect justice," he asserted.

President Pavel reminded attendees of comments he made at the Munich Security Conference, where he explained that under a Czech initiative, 1.6 million rounds of ammunition have been supplied to Ukraine's Armed Forces through third-country purchases. The funding for these deliveries is secured through April, with plans to continue thereafter.

