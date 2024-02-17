Czech Republic seeks funding to supply millions of ammunition rounds to Ukraine Saturday, February 17, 2024 11:00:41 AM

Czech Republic has identified a way to procure 3.5 million rounds of ammunition for Ukraine but needs funding to do so, said the country’s president, Petr Pavel at the "Ukrainian Lunch", hosted by the Pinchuk Foundation in Munich.

Speaking during a panel discussion involving leaders from five EU member states, Pavel addressed the challenges related to supplying arms and ammunition to the Ukrainian forces. He stated that Prague has devised a means to arrange such deliveries.

"We need to support Ukraine by sourcing ammunition from all possible outlets. We must be as innovative and flexible as the Ukrainian soldiers, searching for military equipment everywhere," he explained.

Pavel highlighted that Czechia "is seeking military supplies worldwide and then works with our NATO partners," specifically noting Denmark, the Netherlands, and Canada for providing the resources to facilitate the transport of military equipment to Czechia. "And then we rapidly forward it to Ukraine," he added.

"Currently, we have found half a million 155mm caliber rounds and 3 million 122mm caliber rounds that we can send to Ukraine within a few weeks if we secure the funding for it. We will be reaching out to partners in the USA, Germany, Sweden, and others for this assistance," Pavel announced.

