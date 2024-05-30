Czech Republic to begin ammunition deliveries to Ukraine in June amid supply challenges Thursday, May 30, 2024 2:00:13 PM

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavský, the first physical deliveries of shells to Ukraine are expected in June.

Thanks to the so-called "Czech initiative" for supplying ammunition to Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to receive between 50,000 and 100,000 shells monthly, reports Evropeyska Pravda, citing statements from representatives of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The first physical deliveries to Ukraine will happen very soon, we expect them in June," said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.

A similar statement was made by the Czech government's special representative on Ukraine's reconstruction, Tomáš Kopečný, who assured that the number of shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine would increase.

"The first significant increase in shipments will be in June, with deliveries in the tens of thousands, between 50,000 to 100,000 per month," said Kopečný.

On 29 May, Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová stated that only four countries had fulfilled their financial obligations under the Czech initiative.

On 30 May, the Financial Times published a report highlighting that half of the shells procured under the Czech initiative cannot be sent to the front in Ukraine as quickly as expected due to rising prices and low quality.

