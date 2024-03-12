Czech Republic to provide additional ammunition to Ukraine Tuesday, March 12, 2024 12:00:55 PM

The Czech Republic's Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, announced that his country could secure an additional 200,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine on a non-mandatory basis. This would be in addition to the 500,000 artillery rounds that Prague had previously pledged.

"I consider this to be a significant success. It's further proof that the Czech Republic is fully active in European security politics," he stated, according to Czech News.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that 18 countries have now joined the initiative to purchase ammunition outside the European Union for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Fiala earlier stated the Czech Republic had raised enough funds to purchase the first shipment of ammunition for Ukraine. Prior to this, President Petr Pavel had said that his country found 800,000 rounds of ammunition outside the EU but required funding to acquire and deliver them to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

