Czech Republic to send combat helicopters and ammunition to Ukraine Friday, July 7, 2023 10:00:26 AM

The Czech Republic will send additional attack helicopters and ammunition to Ukraine. It will also help with the training of pilots on Western fighter jets, said Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Supporting Ukraine is a foreign policy priority for me and my government. We will continue to support and participate in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. We must continue with this assistance. The Czech Republic is sending more attack helicopters and ammunition to Ukraine. We will also help with the training of pilots and supply flight simulators so that the training takes place directly in Ukraine," Fiala said.

He also promised that Czech companies would participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine. According to Fiala, next week a group of representatives of the Czech energy, medical and transport sectors will visit Ukraine.

Fiala also noted that the Czech Republic will support Ukraine in its desire to become a member of NATO. According to him, Kyiv has long shown its readiness to join the defense alliance.

