Czech Senate calls for investigation into Russian Orthodox Church over potential influence operations Wednesday, August 21, 2024 7:30:19 AM

The head of the Security Committee of the Czech Senate, Pavel Fischer, has called on the government to instruct security services to investigate the threat posed by the Russian Orthodox churches within the country. Fischer stated that these institutions could potentially be misused for Russian influence operations, reports ČTK.

Additionally, Fischer emphasized that the Czech Minister of Culture, Martin Baxa, should examine whether the Russian Orthodox Church in the Czech Republic and the Orthodox Church in the Czech Lands are operating in accordance with the law. Should there be any discrepancies, Fischer suggested that the minister should propose their prohibition. This follows a 2022 investigation by the ministry, which found no basis for such action at that time.

"Freedom of religion and association cannot be abused for illegal influence by a hostile foreign state," Fischer asserted.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the Russian Orthodox Church in the Czech Republic is a branch of the Moscow Patriarchate, which is closely linked to the Kremlin. This church is led by Patriarch Kirill, who was sanctioned by the Czech Republic in April 2023 for his justification of the war against Ukraine.

On August 20, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law banning the activities of the so-called Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. The law clearly specifies that no provisions of the document should be interpreted as limiting freedom of religion or belief, nor the right to practice or observe religious rituals.

