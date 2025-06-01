Deadly bridge collapses in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions: 7 dead, dozens injured Sunday, June 1, 2025 10:30:00 AM

A bridge collapsed onto railway tracks in the Vygochy District of the Bryansk region, as reported by the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz. The incident has resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and left 66 others injured, including three children. At least three of the injured, among them a child, remain in critical condition.

According to Russian Railways, the collapse occurred around 11 p.m. on May 31st between the Pilshino and Vygonichi crossings. The collapse occurred when a section of the automobile bridge fell, causing the Klimov-Moscow train passing underneath to derail.

Initially, the Moscow Railway's Telegram channel stated the collapse was due to "illegal interference in transport operations," but later, this claim was edited out, as noted by Mediazona .

Telegram channels Baza, SHOT, and 112 suggest the collapse may have been triggered by an explosion under one of the bridge supports. These outlets have also reported that another bridge in the Kursk region between the Ostapovo and Mikhailovsky mine crossings collapsed during the night of June 1st.

An explosion reportedly damaged one of the bridge supports, causing a freight train locomotive to tumble onto the tracks.

The acting governor, Alexander Hinshtein, confirmed the bridge collapse in the Kursk region. "One of the locomotive drivers sustained leg injuries, and the entire crew was hospitalized," according to the governor.

The Russian Investigative Committee has confirmed the bridges in both the Bryansk and Kursk regions were targeted in explosions. Criminal cases have been initiated under the article "Terrorism."

