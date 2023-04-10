Defense Minister Reznikov invites western F-16 pilots to join Ukrainian Army Monday, April 10, 2023 7:02:00 PM

At a joint press briefing with the Danish Defense Minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov invited foreign pilots who know how to fly F-16 fighter jets to join the Ukrainian Forces.

"We expect that Ceasar artillery systems will be delivered to Ukraine next month. They are currently on training grounds in Denmark. Regarding the Leopard 1 tanks, two months ago, Denmark has signed an agreement with Germany. We hope that we will start delivering these tanks by the summer. Looking six months ahead, it will be possible to deliver about 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. And we will be able to discuss the supply of Leopard 2, which Denmark does not have many. We will consider other possible ways of delivery," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Poulsen also added that it is important that Ukrainian specialists have the opportunity to maintain and repair these weapons before they arrive in Ukraine, and this will be worked out.

"Our artillery specialists are already training to operate the Ceasars. Also, soon you will hear how tanks with a Danish accent growl in Ukraine," said Reznikov.

Reznikov also suggested that foreign specialists who have the desire and can service this equipment, have the appropriate permits and access to documents, come to work in Ukraine.

"This also applies to pilots. If there are pilots who know how to fly the F-16 and are ready to participate, the foreign legion is ready to open the doors for you," the Ukrainian Defense Minister added.

