Defense Minister Reznikov: Ukraine is ready for counteroffensive Friday, April 28, 2023 12:05:32 PM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive against the Russian troops. Ukrainian troops are now waiting for the appropriate weather conditions and decisions of the command.

"The preparation is being completed, with the exception of weapons and equipment that our military has yet to master it. We have received very modern systems, especially in terms of the armored fist. I remember that in addition to the tank component, which includes primarily the Leopard 2 and Challenger, Leopard 1 will arrive a little later," Reznikov said during a press conference.

The Minister noted that American Abrams tanks will not be used in the upcoming counteroffensive, because they will not arrive by then. At the moment, Ukrainian tank crews are only training on these tanks.

"In addition, we have a large number of armored vehicles of various types. Training on Bradley, Marder, and Stryker, and C90 is at the final stage," Reznikov said.

The equipment that our partners promised us has already been partially delivered. Of course, there are those weapons on which training is just about to end. The weapons, together with the crews, will arrive in Ukraine in accordance with the times and locations provided by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Considering that in a general sense, percentage wise, we are ready, the decision is up to the General Staff, the command. As soon as there is God's will, the weather, and the decision of the commanders, we will do it," Reznikov said.

