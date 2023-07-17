Defense Minister Reznikov: Ukraine should abolish law disallowing deployment of foreign military bases in its territory Monday, July 17, 2023 6:00:00 PM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine should lift the ban on the deployment of foreign military bases in its territory.

Reznikov noted that the law disallowing deployment of foreign military bases in Ukraine is outdated.

"It is clear that, if necessary, you can find a legal formula not to call the base a base, but some kind of "center of interaction and exchange of experience" or something. But why? It is necessary to remove this restriction, which has lost its relevance, to remove the grounds for speculation," Reznikov said.

According to him, Article 17 should be supplemented with the thesis that Ukraine independently chooses the mechanisms for ensuring its security, by joining international treaties or organizations.

"This will more clearly demonstrate and normalize the idea of the European and Euro-Atlantic course laid down in paragraph 5 of the Constitution," he concluded.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, in an interview with The Times, said that NATO should not be afraid of creating military bases near Russia's borders, since the Founding Treaty between Moscow and the Alliance is dead.

