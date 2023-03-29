Defense Minister Reznikov: Ukrainian counteroffensive will begin in April-May Wednesday, March 29, 2023 9:00:36 AM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive in April-May, attacking Russian forces in several directions at once.

"You will see Leopard in a counterattack by the decision of our General Staff. It is already planned in several directions. It depends on which moment is most suitable, how they decide. It also all depends on the weather conditions. In the spring, our land is very wet. I think we will see them in April-May," he said in an interview with the Estonian news agency ERR.

Reznikov is convinced that 2023 will bring positive changes to Ukrainians. The Defense Forces will continue to de-occupy the temporarily captured territories.

On March 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at the moment the Ukrainian Forces cannot go on a counteroffensive and begin to liberate the occupied territories due to shortage of weapons and ammunition. According to him, the Russia army uses three times more shells per day than the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the same time, the United States believes that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has every chance to become successful. The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, expects that in the spring Ukraine will take advantage of depleted Russian troops and new military assistance from the Western allies.

